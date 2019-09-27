Energy Leaders IRENA, Siemens to Deliver Opening Keynotes at 12th SIEW

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two global energy leaders will deliver the Opening Keynote Addresses at the 12th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG will share their perspectives on this year's theme, "Accelerating Energy Transformation". They will focus on the growing role of renewable energy and technology in transitioning to a sustainable energy future. Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will deliver the SIEW Opening Remarks.2. The Singapore Energy Summit this year will feature distinguished energy stakeholders discussing ways to accelerate energy transformation, fuel electrification, and embrace digitalisation; and on creating an enabling regulation and financing infrastructure to facilitate this transition. Keynote speeches will be delivered by H.E. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and H.E. Eng Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, United Arab Emirates.3. The energy policy makers and industry captains joining SIEW this year include:Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry, SingaporeH.E. Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mat Suny Bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy, Manpower and Industry, Brunei DarussalamH.E. Yeo Bee Yin, Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, MalaysiaH.E. Alfonso Cusi, Secretary of Energy, PhilippinesDato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary General, ASEANKurt Donnelly, Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Department of StateTommy Joyce, Deputy Assistant Secretary, US Department of EnergyDermot Nolan, CEO, Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM), United KingdomAmir Hamzah, President & CEO, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, MalaysiaHan Jun, Executive Vice President, State Grid Corporation of ChinaKazuhiro Takeuchi, President & CEO, Japan Renewable EnergyBernard Esselinckx, President & CEO, Senoko EnergyShigeki Miwa, Representative Director & CEO, SB Energy CorpDr Dirk Biermann, Chief Markets and System Operation Officer, 50HertzMarianne Laigneau, Group Senior Executive President, EDF4. Organised by EMA, SIEW 2019 will run from 29 October to 1 November 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Register your attendance at www.siew.sg before 30 September 2019 to enjoy early bird discounts of up to S$300.5. For more info, please refer to www.siew.sg or download the SIEW app, titled "Singapore International Energy Week".About Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW)Now in its 12th edition, the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is a premier platform in Asia for energy insights, partnerships and dialogues, which brings together the world's leading conferences, exhibitions and roundtables in one week, one location. SIEW enriches the global energy conversation by convening political, business, academic and energy industry thought-leaders to define and advance the world's leading energy challenges, solutions and actions across the energy spectrum of oil & gas, clean and renewable energy, and energy infrastructure financing. Please visit www.siew.sg for further information.PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of SIEW 2019.About the Energy Market Authority (EMA)The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, we seek to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth.Website: www.ema.gov.sg | Follow us: facebook.com/EnergyMarketAuthority or twitter.com/EMA_sg PWRPWR