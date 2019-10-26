Engage us for developing new AIIMS in country, CPWD urges Health Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department has requested the Union Health Ministry to engage it in developing new AIIMS in various parts of the country. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh said in the recent past, the agency had undergone "radical reforms" in its functioning. Singh said the CPWD had recently executed important health infrastructure projects such as the AIIMS in Jammu and Srinagar, super-speciality hospitals at Bhagalpur and Patna and a super-speciality block at RML Hospital in New Delhi. "It is understood that your ministry has decided to develop new AIIMS in Haryana, Bihar-ll, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Tripura, Sikkim and Madurai. We in the CPWD would feel privileged to be associated with the development of these AIIMS complexes," the DG said. In the letter, he said the department with its long experience and well-established construction practices of adherence to the codal formalities and specifications would execute the work in a hassle-free manner. "I therefore request your good self, to entrust above works of AIIMS to the CPWD and accord administrative approval and estimate sanction to the CPWD, so as to enable us to commence the work at the earliest," Singh added. The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it executes various projects of the Centre, state and other agencies. It also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes. PTI BUN RDKRDK