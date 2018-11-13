ENGIE acquires controlling stake in Simpa Energy India

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Energy services group ENGIE Tuesday announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Simpa Energy India Pvt Ltd and is investing to fund geographic expansion and accelerate growth. The move reinforces ENGIEs commitment to decentralized renewable energy solutions globally and supports Indias rapid transition to clean power, an ENGIE statement said. Under the terms of the transaction, the ENGIE has purchased 90 per cent of Simpa Energy India from its parent company, Simpa Networks, Inc., gained a controlling stake in the Indian business, and also made an investment into Simpa Energy India to accelerate further growth, it saidAccording to statement the Simpa Energy India is the leading rural rooftop solar provider in India, selling solar home systems (SHS) to households and small businesses in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. PTI KKS KKS MRMR