Engineer accused of sexually exploiting woman in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Sep 28 (PTI) A woman on Saturday accused a superintending engineer of Jal Nigam of sexually exploiting her after promising to marry her.The 38-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi, filed a complaint at Muni-ki-Reti police station accusing Pradeep Gupta of sexually exploiting her, Narendra Nagar DSP Pramod Shah said.Gupta is posted in Tehri, Shah said.The woman also accused Gupta of taking cash from her on the pretext of getting her a plot. PTI CORR ALM DPB