Engineer among 2 held for making lewd remarks at woman colleague

Noida (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Two employees of a leading mobile phone manufacturing company in Greater Noida were arrested Tuesday for allegedly making obscene remarks at their woman colleague, police said.The woman engineer had last month approached police with a complaint against four colleagues for making lewd remarks on her Facebook timeline and in person, they said.An FIR was registered at the Ecotech police station based on the complaint and two of the accused, including an engineer and a worker in the manufacturing unit, were arrested from the gate of the company, a police official said."The accused have been identified as Suraj Bahuguna, who hails from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Kishan Chand Singh, from Faridabad in Haryana," Station House Officer, Ecotech I, Farmood Ali Pundir said.According to the complaint, Bahuguna, 21, had made the obscene remarks in the comments section of the complainant's Facebook profile, while Singh, 34, had commented about her "lipstick in a vulgar" manner in person, he said.The duo was arrested after a probe was done on the basis of the evidences submitted with police, he said.Pundir said they have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 504 -intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace and 506 - criminal intimidation.Bahuguna has also been booked under the Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 - publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, the SHO said.Two others accused in the case also work in the company but are yet to be arrested, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI KIS KJ