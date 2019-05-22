scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Engineer, assistant arrested for taking bribe in Ajmer

/R Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) An engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department and his assistant were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said. The accused, Surendra Kumar, had demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about a contract work, said Chandra Prakash Sharma, assistant superintendent of police, Anti Corruption Bureau. Kumar and Solanki were arrested while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added. PTI AG ADHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos