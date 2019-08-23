Engineer drowns as car falls into river

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Aug 23 (PTI) A public works department engineer drowned after the car he was driving fell into a river in Thalisain area of the district, an official said on Friday.32-year-old Yogesh Kumar, a junior engineer with the PWD, was driving back to his residence late on Thursday night when he apparently lost control over his car which plunged60 metres down the road into Poorvi Nayar River, revenue officer Manmohan Singh Negi said.The accident occurred on the Baijro-Syunsi motor road, he said. Kumar, who hailed from Rikhnikhal in Pauri district, was posted in Baijro block and was returning after dining in the local market.His body bearing an injury mark on the head was recovered about 2 km from the spot where the accident occurred, Negisaid. PTI Corr ALM DVDV