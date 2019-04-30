Engineering student commits suicide over failed love affair

Bareilly (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A third year engineering student of Rohilkhand University allegedly committed suicide over a failed love affair here Tuesday, the police said. Sumit Kumar (20), hailing from Badaun, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented room at Pashupati Vihar Colony under Baradari Police Station area, SP City, Abhinandan Singh said.According to students living in the adjoining rooms, Sumit was in a relationship with a girl who got married to someone else on Monday, the SP said.The body of the B Tech student has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family has been informed, the officer added. PTI COR SAB AD RHLRHL