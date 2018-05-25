Engineering wings of CAPFs get public works organisation status

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Home Ministry has granted the status of public works organisation to the engineering wings of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that will enable them to undertake and expedite their own infrastructure construction requirements.

Till now, they were required to utilise the services of state and central public works departments, which were over-burdened with work.

The CAPFs will now be able to construct their barracks, border out posts and other necessary security infrastructure on their own.

With this, a major procedural bottleneck has been removed for the CAPFs for quick execution and augmentation of their infrastructure, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Through a recent order, the MHA authorised the engineering wings of the CAPFs to execute construction projects up to Rs 15 crore for major works and Rs 1 crore for repair works.

These powers are required to be exercised only by the technical officers appointed against the sanctioned posts of engineers with requisite technical qualifications and experience, as provided in the recruitment rules and subject to regulations in the CPWD Manual, the statement said.

The construction requirements of the CAPFs are diverse and widespread, mostly in remote areas.

The CAPFs have significant presence in high altitude and inhospitable terrain, where they were experiencing difficulties in developing and maintaining infrastructure due to reduced presence of PWOs in such areas.

The MHA, therefore, undertook an exercise to empower the CAPFs to execute construction works on their own, with the help of their engineering wings, which have many qualified technical officers, who are capable of rendering technical service, it said. PTI ACB ACB ASK ASK