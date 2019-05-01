Engineer's murder: Wife wanted divorce, planned killing, says police

Noida (UP), May 1 (PTI) The wife of an engineer, who was found dead with gun shot injuries inside his car two days ago in Greater Noida, has been booked for planning his killing and three persons arrested, police said Wednesday. The body of Rupendra Singh Chandel was found inside his hatchback car under mysterious circumstances on April 28 near Gaur City, they said.A case was registered at the Bisrakh police station against unidentified persons and probe taken up, a senior official said."During probe, it emerged that Chandel's wife had planned the killing. She had an illicit relationship with Omvir Singh and wanted to eliminate her husband. Omvir had roped in two other men for the job,"Krishna told reporters.Singh was arrested on Wednesday from the Tigri roundabout along with his two aides Sumit Kumar and Bhoole.The 0.32 bore pistol used in the crime has been recovered, he said.The officer said Amrita Chandel wanted a divorce from her husband, but he was reluctant to do so. This led her to plan his killing with her paramour."She had also offered to pay Rs 3 lakh to Omvir Singh for the job," he said.On April 28, Singh, Sumit and Bhoole had intercepted Rupendra Singh Chandel's car on a service road near Haibatpur, Gaur City and shot him in the head. His body was found on the back seat of the car, he said."A few days before the incident, Chandel had bought some jewellery and was carrying it with him on April 28 to get the invoice for them. Because of this, it was earlier suspected to be a case of loot," Krishna said.The trio has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and related offences.The SSP said Chandel's wife is absconding and would be held soon. PTI KIS KJKJ