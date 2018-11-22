English DJ, songwriter Jonas Blue to visit India

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Popular English DJ and songwriter Jonas Blue is all set to make Indian audiences dance to his tunes in December this year.Jonas, whose real name is Guy James Robin, will make his debut in India at Universal Square in High Street Phoenix, Mumbai on December 13. The performance will be presented by Sunburn Arena.Jonas has been on constant tours around the world since the release of his tropical house take on Tracy Chapman's classic song "Fast Car" and has made numerous festival appearances, the release said."Jonas Blue enjoys a robust following in India and has always wished to tour the sub continent. We are extremely delighted to curate his first ever India tour and bring his wide spanning hits to the local audiences. The tour is our endeavour to reach out to a more diverse audience and offer a world class music experience," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.Jonas has established himself as one of the most talented and well-rounded artists to come out of the UK in recent times. The 29-year-old artiste has compositions such as "Perfect strangers", "By your side" and "Mama", among others, to his credit. PTI KKP RB BKBK