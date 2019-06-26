Enhanced concern at int'l-level about terrorism from Pak after India raises issue: Govt

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) There is enhanced concern in the international community about terrorism emanating from Pakistan after India's consistent raising of the issue of cross-border terror in bilateral, regional and international fora, the government said Wednesday.In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation is reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral summit meetings with various countries, and at regional and multilateral fora such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20, BRICS, among others. "The government has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and placed high emphasis on international cooperation in combating the menace of terrorism, including in bilateral, regional and international fora," Muraleedharan said. "As a result of government's persistent efforts, there is enhanced concern in the international community about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including continuing activities of internationally-designated terrorist entities and individuals, like Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen," he added. This was manifest in the international support after the cross-border terror attack in Pulwama on February 14. Countries have called upon Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner, and in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack UN Security Council "condemned in the strongest term the heinous and cowardly act", he added. Many terrorist entities and individuals who find shelter in Pakistan and are also engaged in terrorism against India have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries, the minister said. On May 1, the United Nations 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad as a proscribed terrorist. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), at its plenary in June last year, notified Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing-related concerns, including with respect to the UN proscribed terrorist entities like LeT, JuD and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation. "These (steps) vindicate India's consistent stand that internationally-designated terrorist groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan, and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia," the minister added. PTI PR KJKJ