Enhanced ex-gratia for families of power dept employees killed due to electrocution

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) An enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for families of employees and daily wagers of Power Development Department who die due to electrocution.Till now Rs three lakh was given as ex-gratia in such cases.The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday approved ex-gratia enhancement in cases involving electrocution of employees of PDD whether regular, casual labour, work charged and civilians coming in contact with power lines, an official spokesman said.The ex-gratia on account of loss of life has been enhanced from Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh, total disability from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh and partial disability from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 Lakh, he said.In the event of death of any employee while discharging duty, the ex-gratia shall be paid to legal heirs of the deceased, the spokesman said. The payment shall be subject to the condition that the relief granted by the government under the Workmen's Compensation Act, shall be adjusted while making payment of the ex-gratia, he said.Compensation would also be paid to civilians, killed or injured, resulting in their partial or total disability, subject to the condition that the accident is not attributable to them, he said.The ex-gratia on account of death of domestic animals like cow, bull and horse on account of electrocution has been enhanced from Rs 5000 to Rs 20,000 and in case of sheep and goat from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. PTI AB DVDV