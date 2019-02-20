Enjay IT Solutions Launches a Free Mobile CRM App

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) VAPI, India, February 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Android app helps small enterprises increase their revenue by up to 300% Enjay IT Solutions, the Indian software solutions company for Indian businesses, has launched Latitude Lite, a free app which helps freelancers and small businesses manage their professional relationships quickly and effectively. This lightweight mobile CRM app can be downloaded from the Google Play store and help users increase their professional earnings.The feedback of the users has been very positive. The app has helped users manage their contacts better, and one client has reported a 300% increase in monthly earnings since it started using the app.The idea behind the free app was to help startups and small companies improve their sales and relationships. Most CRM tools in the market are applicable for medium and large enterprises and either prove too costly for startups and small companies in terms of funds or offer features they don't need yet, thus proving difficult to use.The Latitude Lite app helps users go beyond Excel sheets to manage customer data and track sales calls into adopting technology to do the same.The five key benefits of the app are:Categorizing contacts based on designation and company name. Users no longer have to add the company name to the contact's name while storing new contact details to remember them.Notifications about scheduled follow ups for users to not forget to keep in touch with important connections. They can also track follow ups that are scheduled, pending and missed.Storing important details related to contacts in a single app. Users can store notes, conversation history, tags and more, and access them easily anytime.Tracking the performance of the sales team of up to three salespeople. Users can assign contacts and tasks to salespeople and check their current status. This app can helps them conduct sales reviews to discuss sales pipelines and actions needed to achieve their targets.Viewing all actions in a dashboard on the go. This mobile app's home screen is a simple and clutter-free dashboard which tracks all activities. This ensures that users always stay on top of their tasks even if they're not in office, or are away on a vacation.Enjay IT Solutions has always focused on providing solutions that are specific to Indian businesses, something that global software companies are unable to do. Their CRM, Telephony, Helpdesk and Thin Client tools have been gladly received and adopted by businesses throughout the country. The Latitude Lite app is the latest from the Indian software company's stable to help an ignored segment - freelancers and small businesses - strengthen their relationships and grow faster.About Enjay IT Solutions: Enjay is Technology Company helping small business grow big and big business grow bigger. Enjay is known for their E-nnovative solutions offerings for Indian SME market. Enjay offers Smart Enterprise class Storage, Telephony, Linux on Desktop , Cloud, Desktop Monitoring solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.enjayworld.com .Source: Enjay IT Solutions PWRPWR