Enjoy the New Interactive Way to React to Videos on TikTok

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TikTok inaugurates the winners of the fifth edition of the 1 Million AuditionMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Now reacting to your favourite video or sprucing it up on TikTok is even more interactive and fun! TikTok, one of the worlds most popular destinations for short-form videos, today announced its latest feature React in India at the TikTok Creator Summit - 2018, along with the winners of the fifth edition of its 1 Million Audition. Moreover, TikTok also presented the "Creator Playbook", an easy to use guide, with tips and tricks on how to amplify your talent on the app. The new react feature enables creators to innovatively share their reactions to the videos they love. Now, using the React option under the Share menu in the app, you can record an audio or video of your reaction alongside the original video. Whats more? You can get as creative as you want with your reaction, and then pin and place your React video on the screen. TikTok also celebrated the successful completion of the fifth 1 Million Audition! The challenge was introduced in 2017. Since then, it has been a much-awaited tradition across Japan, India, Latin America, Europe and the United States with over 1,000,000 participants. To commemorate the launch of the React feature in India and to celebrate the end of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition, TikToks most popular edition yet, some of TikToksfavorite and popular creators gathered at the Summit. This edition saw over 510,000 videos published. What made this edition even more thrilling was the addition of two new categories - fashion and art, where creators showed off their skills in innovative ways as they did with other categories: vines, sports and special skills. Commenting on the occasion, Raj Mishra, representing TikTok in India said, We at TikTok along with our global community of creators congratulate all the winners of the fifth edition of the 1 Million Audition. This edition was the first, after the rebranding of TikTok (previously musical.ly) and as always, each edition has been more exciting than the last and we are happy to know that users choose TikTok as the preferred platform to showcase their talent in front of a global audience. Moreover, we strive to keep adding new features, stickers, and special effects to supplement our creators videos. The following top five winning creators was each awarded an iPhone X smartphone and INR 35,832 / USD 500 in cash and the top 200 participants won INR 28,66,600 / USD 40,000 collectively!Vaishnavi Dhoundiyal; FashionPartha Mandal; ArtSamit Gambhir; VinesUmesh Saini; Special Skills GuruSuraj Pal Singh; Sports Present at the event to celebrate the success of TikToks 5th 1 Million Audition was Dhruv Chitgopekar, Founding Partner and National Sales Head, KWAN Entertainment who said, We are excited to be partners with TikTok and be a part of its exponential growth in India. TikTok has revolutionised the way social media works by creating the new-age digital influencer. The app serves as a platform that allows users to showcase their talents in front of a global audience. We at KWAN Entertainment are delighted to bring our marketplace of relationships and servicing capabilities to TikTok in India. We had an eventful year with TikTok in India where we collaborated for spot properties, television, youth festivals, and talent hunts. We are also working towards assisting TikTok in introducing a regional flavour by targeting content creators and new users in non-hindi speaking markets.