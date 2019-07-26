Ensure all school buses have CCTV cameras, GPS: Madras HC to TN govt

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue instructions to all schools for mandatory installation of CCTV cameras and GPS in buses to ensure students' safety.A bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed the Tamil Nadu transport commissioner to issue necessary instructions to all schools, including CBSE and ICSE.It was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate S Gopi Krishnan, who sought a direction to the authorities to make mandatory installation of CCTV cameras with GPS in all school buses plying in the state from this academic year.When the petition came up for hearing, government advocate produced a copy of a July 22 decision of the Director of School Education which asked the principal school education secretary and the commissioner of transport to issue necessary instructions to all schools.The decision was based on the court's July 11 interim order.The court had then observed that the right to education also means right to health and hygiene and safety measures, including in transport provided to the students.The school education director, in the proceedings, had said the school managements would ensure that cameras and GPS remain in good working condition at all times. Movement of the buses would be closely monitored in a control room setup within school premises, it was said during the proceedings. PTI CORR VS DIVDIV