Ensure common people in J-K not harassed: NSA Doval instructs security forces

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has instructed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that common people are not harassed in any manner during the current tight restrictions imposed in the wake of abrogation of constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state, officials said Thursday. The officials said that before returning to Delhi on Wednesday, Doval had emphasised that common people should not face hardships. He directed the state officials to ensure that the life of common people was free of any problems. Doval went to Shopian in south Kashmir and met local people and talked to them on Wednesday. He also interacted with police and paramilitary forces on the ground to keep their morale high in doing their duty for the nation.