Ensure employees paid as per service contract every month: HC to EDMC, NMCD

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the municipal corporations of north and east Delhi to ensure salaries are disbursed to their employees, including doctors and teachers, as per their service contracts.A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi also directed the corporations to file a compliance report every month indicating the payment of salaries.With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.The order came on an application by NGO Social Jurist, moved through advocate Ashok Agarwal, seeking directions to the two corporations to disburse the salaries of March and April to the primary teachers and doctors employed by them. Agarwal, during the brief hearing, told the bench that teachers have not been paid for the last two months and in February, they received meagre amounts like Rs 4 and Rs 8 as salary after deduction of tax.He also said that the residential doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had gone on a pen-down strike in protest against non-payment of March and April salaries.The application was filed in the NGO's main petition highlighting the non-payment of salaries of teachers employed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMCD).The petition has contended that non-payment of the teachers' salaries, would adversely affect the education of thousands of students studying in the schools run by the two corporations.It has claimed that this would amount to a violation of the mandate of the Right to Education Act of 2009 as well as the fundamental right to livelihood guaranteed under the Constitution. PTI HMP SKV HMP CKCK