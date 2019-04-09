Ensure inclusive education for children with ADHD: HC to AAP govt

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to identify children suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), one of the most common mental disorders affecting children, and to ensure their inclusive education within the existing framework. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Prateek Jalan also asked the Delhi government to frame such policies as may be required and to create training programmes for teachers and school staff, to make education "meaningful and fulfilling" for children suffering from ADHD. The court was hearing a plea moved by a parent in which he claimed that his son was denied admission in 30 schools on the ground that he suffers from ADHD. In his plea, he has alleged that Shri Ram Global School here had initially granted admission to the child, but then asked that he leave the institution. The allegation was denied by the school. The bench observed that ADHD per se is not included as a disability under the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. "However, having regard to the inclusive nature of the definition under the enactment, this court is of the opinion that the Government of NCT of Delhi, which has the responsibility to impart education and has framed laws and is also incharge of ensuring universal access to education to all through the Right to Education, should examine the matter closely..," it said. The court directed the Principal Secretaries of Education and Health of the Delhi government, represented by additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, to hold a joint meeting on the issue and file an affidavit indicating steps they intend to take. The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on May 7. PTI HMP SKV HMP CK