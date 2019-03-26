Ensure justice to two Hindu girls: Sushma Swaraj to Pakistan

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday asked Pakistan to ensure immediate release of the two Hindu girls who were allegedly kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam in Sindh province last week."Justice demands that both these girls should be restored to their family immediately," she tweeted. Reena and Raveena, hailing from village Hafiz Salman near the town of Daharki in Sindh, were allegedly kidnapped and forced to convert from Hinduism to Islam on March 20, before being married to Muslim men. "Forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan: The age of the girls is not disputed. Raveena is only 13 and Reena is 15 years old," Swaraj said. "Even the Prime Minister on Naya Pakistan will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion to another religion and marriage," she said. A Pakistani high court on Tuesday ordered official protection for the two girls due to concern about their safety as authorities widened a probe to ascertain if the teenage sisters were abducted, forcibly converted and married.On Sunday, Swaraj tweeted that she asked the Indian envoy in Islamabad to send a report on the incident. Hours later, India issued a note verbale to Pakistan on the issue, sharing its concerns over the incident and called for suitable remedial action to protect and promote safety, security and welfare of people from the minority communities.Subsequently, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the incident.The Islamabad High Court issued the order Tuesday after the petition was filed by the girls and their husbands to seek protection from adverse action. On March 20, the girls' family lodged a First Information Report against their alleged forced conversion to Islam. PTI MPB SRY