Ensure law and order in view of SC verdict on Ayodhya: Gehlot to police officials

/R Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday night gave directions to police officials to ensure law and order in the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. The top court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. Gehlot said the state has a tradition of maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood and directed police to make sure that no one is allowed to disturb peace after the verdict, a statement issued said. He said district collectors and senior police officials should keep a strict vigil in sensitive areas and also on social media. Coordination with community groups, strong intelligence gathering, proper feedback from locals were among other suggestions the chief minister gave to officials, the statement said. Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Rajeeva Swaroop, DGP Bhupendra Singh and other officers were present in the meeting. The chief minister will hold a video conferencing with district collectors and SPs to review the security arrangements, the statement said. PTI SDA AQS