Ensure new voters are added to electoral rolls: Nirmala Sitharaman to BJP workers

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday cautioned Delhi BJP workers against being lax ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and asked them to ensure new voters were added to the electoral rolls. Addressing BJP workers, the union minister saidthe atmosphere was good for the party as "people believe the country is safe under Modi-ji" but there was no room for them to be lax. "You should keep repeating that 'if we have to be secure, you have to elect Modi-ji'. If Delhi relaxes, due to any reason, the country will get the message that the party is not active," she said. She said the workers should ensure new voters were enrolled. "It is important to get new voters added. It is our responsibility to get the millennials, who were born after 2000, added. There is scam in the voter registry by the Aam Aadmi Party but I won't talk about it. But (remember) it is our responsibility to get new voters added," she said.