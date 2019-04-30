Ensure proper training of drivers for safely transporting children to school

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Efforts should be made to provide proper training as well as carry out assessment of drivers to ensure safe transportation of children to school, according to a research group.The suggestion from the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) also comes at a time when there are rising incidents of road accidents. Seeking better coordination between Centre and States, IRTE said inter-ministerial collaboration needs to be there to ensure a safe travel of children to school."It is important to ensure that drivers of school transport are properly trained and assessed, and they receive post licence training to keep them updated with changing legislation," it said in a statement.IRTE said safe, secure and inclusive school transportation was a joint responsibility of the state, school and parents. "Identify all stakeholders and clearly define their role and responsibility and seek their collaboration to work in close coordination to develop the policy and implementation plan across Centre and States," it said. Since transport department is the nodal authority for the traffic and transport management, IRTE said it becomes the responsibility of the department to update legislations and codes of practice from time-to-time based upon the needs of safety. PTI SID ANUANU