Ensure technology addresses challenges of health, education: Nadella

By Barun Jha Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday asked world leaders to ensure that technology addresses the challenges facing humanity, including access to education and healthcare.Address a press conference here as a co-chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019, the Indian origin business leader said computers have become embedded in the fabric of everyday life."It is the responsibility of everyone to make sure technology addresses our biggest challenges -- access to education and healthcare, empowering people with disabilities," he said.Another co-chair, Colombia's Juan David Aristizabal, co-founder of Todos por la Educacin, said, "We are in a learning crisis - people are not equipped with the right skills - so one of the things I want to do is show how we have to not just change the education system, but do a revolution in the education." Akira Sakano, chair of Zero Waste Academy, explained how her small Japanese town is becoming waste-free. In a moving statement, Mohammed Hassan Mohamud, a Somalian refugee who has spent the last 20 years in a Kenyan refugee camp, said: "Refugee camps are not ethical - putting people in far away people and pretending they don't exist. It kills people and kills their spirit. That's what keeps me up at night. Will I spend the next 20 years in the camp?"