Ensure there are no dilapidated bus queue shelters in Delhi: HC to DTC, DTIDCL

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed public transport bodies DTC and DTIDCL, which develop transportation infrastructure, to ensure that there were no dilapidated bus queue shelters in the national capital.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction on a PIL seeking a time-bound renovation of a dilapidated bus shelter on Deshbandhu Gupta Road as well as other such bus stops in the city.The court directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DTIDCL) to reconstruct the bus queue shelter on Deshbandhu Gupta Road on priority basis and to also renovate such other bus stops as early as possible and practicable.With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea moved by lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who had claimed in his petition that he had been complaining to the DTC and the DTIDCL for two years, urging them to repair the dilapidated bus stop, but no steps were taken.The petition said the bus shelter, also known as the Anand Parbat bus stop, might collapse any day, resulting in serious injuries or loss of life.Apart from renovation of dilapidated bus shelters, Bhargava had also sought that all bus stops be well-lit to ensure safety and security of the public at large. PTI HMP SKV RC