EnterpriseDB Recognized among Database Vendors in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Recognition based on completeness of vision and ability to execute BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB, developer of the most complete Postgres-based database platform, today announces that the company has been recognized among database vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems. This marks the sixth year EnterpriseDB has been included and every time it has been published. EnterpriseDB (EDB) was evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. To read the report, go here. An innovator and major contributor to the Postgres community, EDB provides its customers with the products, resources and expertise required to confidently run large-scale and highly-available deployments of Postgres across on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud, and database as a service (DBaaS) environments with reliable enterprise-class vendor support and services. EDB believes that the recognition reflects its overall customer satisfaction improved, reflecting the impact of the company's ongoing customer success program. Companies around the globe, including 88 of the Fortune 500, have turned to EDB Postgres. "Postgres continues to crush it in the market. In the 10 years since I have been leading EDB, never have we seen this level of enterprise adoption and appetite for EDB Postgres," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "We believe that Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant continues to recognize not only the strategic relevance of Postgres but also EDB's leadership position in the database management systems market." Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, by Merv Adrian, Donald Feinberg, Nick Heudecker, published October 22, 2018. Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About EnterpriseDB CorporationEnterpriseDB (EDB), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com. EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark and EDB is a trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319928/enterprisedb_corporation_logo.jpg PWRPWR