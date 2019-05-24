Entersoft Security Announces the First Ever Brisbane Hackfest

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE and BRISBANE, Australia, May 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Hackfest is an ethical hacking event to help businesses secure their products and key assetsEntersoft Security, a leading global application security provider, has today announced its first-ever Brisbane Hackfest, to be held on 7th & 8th June 2019, and is inviting businesses to benefit from this opportunity to effectively uncover vulnerabilities in their products, and harden their security posture. The two-day event would be organized in partnership with AustCyber, Advance QLD and OCQE at The Precinct, Brisbane, Queensland.The #Hackfest is a unique platform where products get hacked, to get more secure. In this age of digital technology, the question is no longer about 'if' the product will get hacked, but 'when'. It takes a robust security protocol and an extensive security culture to combat malicious attacks and the only way to stay protected is to stay prepared. During the 48-hour hacking marathon, expert whitehat hackers around the world attempt to break into designated products and notify of any vulnerabilities and gaps. Identifying their weakest links helps product developers pre-empt future cyber-attacks.The aim of this event is to secure 15 products, within 24 hours.Who is the #Hackfest for? The Hackfest is organized as a practical challenge emphasizing on the importance of cybersecurity, by evaluating gaps and fixing them immediately. Businesses taking part can benefit from a proactive attempt by world-class whitehat hackers working relentlessly to identify security loopholes in their products. The highly competitive nature of the event that hackers strive to uncover vulnerabilities quickly and effectively.The Hackfest is for businesses across industry and scale, across Australia who -Seek product security validation, cost-effectively.Want to explore private bug bounty programs.Would want to perform security testing of their product, for the very first time.The objective of the Hackfest is to help startups and SMEs secure their applications, educate their product developers on the need for and importance of application security, and demonstrate how Entersoft could help them strengthen their security posture.Australia identifies cybersecurity as a fundamental element of its growth and prosperity, as well as an immediate national security interest. Cyber sabotage has impacted Australian organizations across the public and private sectors. To combat this, the Government is encouraging organizations to adopt a security culture, in addition to making policy-level changes to promote capabilities, investment and technology."Entersoft's vision of a cyber-secure future aligns perfectly with the Australian government's efforts to build a secure digital world. Internet threats are real, and it is often a matter of when an attack occurs, rather than if it does. The Brisbane Hackfest is an opportunity to bring outstanding ethical hacking capability, coupled with our global business acumen to immediately secure businesses, one bug-fix at a time," said Sri Chakradhar Co-Founder, CTO, Entersoft Security.How to get involved? The applications for businesses to take part in the Brisbane Hackfest are open until June 2, 2019. Business representatives and founders can apply by providing basic details about their product through an online form available here. Entersoft will connect with the applicants to confirm their participation after thorough scrutiny and provide the applicants with the event details on the next steps.About Entersoft Security Established in 2012, Entersoft is an application security provider helping organizations worldwide protect their products against malicious threats and compliance concerns. We provide application security assessments, DevSecOps solutions and consulting services to enhance performance through proactive, collaborative and cost-effective security practices. Our solutions include Web, Mobile, API, Infrastructure, IOT and Blockchain application security. Having responsibly disclosed over 150 critical business-threatening bugs in top-notch technology giants, we are today the trusted partners of global enterprises like Fidelity Hong Kong, Cision Us, Fairfax Media, Your Insurance, Agility Logistics, IOOF, Exide Life, John Holland.Website: https://entersoftsecurity.com/Source: Entersoft Information Systems Pvt Ltd PWRPWR