Entertainment Network signs pact with Adline Media

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, which runs FM radio across India, today said it has entered into a pact with Adline Media FZ LLC, Dubai to provide advisory services.

"Entertainment Network (India) Ltd...has entered into a strategic brand and content license agreement with Adline Media FZ LLC, Dubai," the company said in a statement.

As a part of the business arrangement, the company will provide limited advisory services to Adline Media for launch of a radio station in the Kingdom of the Bahrain.

The company will also provide a conditional licence to Adline for use of its brand Radio Mirchi.

Adline Media is a multi-platform media organisation and is in the business of media sales and management.