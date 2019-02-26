Entire nation celebrating Diwali after air strike on terrorist camp inside Pak: Amit Shah

(Eds: Adds details, quotes) Ghazipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Asserting that the families of martyred jawans must be feeling relieved, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the Modi government after the Indian Air Force struck a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying the entire country is celebrating Diwali now.Addressing a Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan event of BJP here, Shah said the air strike inside Pakistan must have brought relief to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack. Forty CRPF jawans died in the attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on Feb 14."You go to your homes and light a lamp with a pledge to re-elect Modi Ji," the BJP president said. "The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strike on terrorist camps."Shah, later visited the residence of a beneficiary of central government schemes and lit a lamp, symbolising "development" brought to the poor under the Modi dispensation.He had taken a boat to visit Gaurhat village, which was recently electrified.At the event in Ghazipur, the BJP chief said people were demanding action after the Pulwama terrorist attack "so that the enemy thinks 10 times before committing such an act... Today in a pre-dawn attack, the Indian Air Force killed the terrorists who were hiding (in Pakistan)."Shah said the Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.Posing questions to his audience, Shah asked, "Who can ensure safety and security of the country, the people of 'gathbandhan' or Modi?" To which the audience said, "Modi".He was referring to the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties against BJP."Who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan?" Shah went on. The crowd said, "Modi"."Who can eliminate terrorism?" The public said, "Modi"."Who can make India a global superpower?" The people shouted, "Modi!"."Who can enable the pride of India to touch the sky across the world?" The audience shouted, "Modi!"."All these things can be done by a single person, he is our dear leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP chief said.Shah asked the people whether they will bring back BJP to power and make Modi prime minister against after 2019 Lok Sabha polls with an absolute majority, the audience said, "Yes!"He also asked the audience whether it will strengthen Modi, to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accelerate the anti-terrorism drive, to which they said in unison,"Yes"."The zero tolerance towards terrorism which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, no one has in the world. The menace of terrorism, which the country is facing since 1990, the place responsible for spreading it was destroyed, was destroyed by the IAF," he stressed.Shah went on to say, "In reply to Uri, there was a surgical strike, and today in self-defence, there was the air strike. This shows that the Government of India and its jawans can go to any extent for the country's security. This has also boosted the confidence of 125 crore Indians."The BJP chief said while the air strike took place inside Pakistan, people residing in Varanasi, Ghazipur and on the banks of Gomti river were feeling relieved and experiencing peace.Shah also elaborated the welfare programmes his party's government has initiated in the past four and a half years. He said the BJP gave houses to 2.5 crore families in the country."By 2022, every family in the country will have its own home, and the BJP has made such an arrangement."Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "The Congress ruled the country for 55 years, but it did no do anything for the welfare of the poor. The SP-BSP, which supported the Congress, only talked about poverty, but did not do anything to eradicate the pain of poor people. The household of the poor was deprived of electricity, toilets. There was no health services for them. There were no facilities like the Mudra Yojana."He also urged the 22 crore families who benefited from various schemes of the Centre to light a lamp."Most of the promises made by Modi Ji in 2014 Lok Sabha elections have been fulfilled, and the BJP will bring him among you to seek your blessings. If benefits are to be sent to each and every poor household, then the BJP government should be formed once again," he said.Later in the evening, the BJP chief lit a lamp under Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan at the residence of Rudraprasad in Gaurhat Taitarpur area.In a tweet, Shah said, "This deep symbolises development, faith and various welfare works going on under the leadership of Modii ji. You (party workers) also share your photos with #BJPKamalJyoti."He said, "Enjoyed gur-chana (jaggery and grams) at the home of Rudraprasad. Thank his family and all villagers for the love and hospitality."Union minister Manoj Sinha was also present on this occasion. PTI NAV ABHABHABH