Entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a good story: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said on Friday."I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.