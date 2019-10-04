scorecardresearch
Entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a good story: Jaishankar

(Eds: Correcting designation in intro) New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday."I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US. PTI ASK PR ABHABHABH MINMIN

