Entire opposition stands with security forces, govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A day after the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party and the entire opposition is fully supportive of the government and the security forces. No amount of hatred and anger can harm the love India is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and A K Antony."This is a terrible attack, this type of violence is disgusting. Terrorism tries to divide the nation, we can't be divided by any power. The entire opposition is with security forces and the government," Gandhi said. "Those who have done this should not feel that they can harm the country. It is a time of mourning and sadness," he added. Singh said the nation can never compromise with terrorism."Terrorism is a scourge which we can never compromise...," the former prime minister said. On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.