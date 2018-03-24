Entrepreneurs from Nepal, India attend business conclave

By Shirish B Pradhan

Kathmandu, Mar 24 (PTI) Business leaders from Nepal and India today participated in an international entrepreneurship conclave here and discussed the need to establish better connectivity between the two countries to explore new business opportunities.

Nepalese Finance Minister Yuvaraj Khatiwada who inaugurated The International Entrepreneurship Conclave-Connect-IN, said that the conclave provides a platform for the entrepreneurs from both the countries to come together and exchange innovative ideas.

"Young and innovative entrepreneurs from both the countries need to come forward with their innovative ideas and the governments of the two countries should play the role of facilitators by creating conducive business environment," the minister said.

"Nepal needs to benefit from the economic prosperity attained by its two neighbours, India and China through sharing knowledge, skills and transfer of technology," he said.

The event, organised by Embassy of India in Kathmandu in collaboration with Clock b Business Innovations was attended by over 300 delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, Indias ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said the event will be instrumental in connecting the budding entrepreneurs from both India and Nepal and will also serve as platform for providing suitable opportunities to the business communities of the two countries that would be mutually beneficial.

Seven CEOs and investors from India and eight from Nepal addressed the audience who were mostly young entrepreneurs.

Those representing Indian entrepreneurs include Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels, Ashutosh Tyagi, Executive Vice President, Tata Capital Private Equity, Navin Surya, Chairman, Payments Council of India and Mrs. Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media among others. PTI SBP AJR PMS AJR