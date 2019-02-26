Entry points of Delhi to get facelift as Tourism gets Rs 49 cr budget allocation

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday proposed a budget of Rs 49 crore for implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of the Tourism department, allocating a major chunk of the fund for beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates of the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors. "Our government has prepared a concept plan for beautification of entry points and creation of entry gates of Delhi. The beautification of entry points in Delhi will give an aesthetic look to the commuters entering Delhi," he said. Five entry points have been identified for taking up the beautification and makeover in phase-I at Gurugram Border, Tikri Kalan Border, Ghazipur Border, Apsara Border and Anand Vihar border near Kaushambi, Sisodia said. Seven more entry points will be identified for beautification in the second phase during 2019-20, he said. The government has prosed a budget of Rs 25 crore for fiscal year 2019-20 for beautification and creation of entry gates, the deputy chief minister said. He said the government intends to develop Yamuna as a world class tourist destination for international and domestic tourists, particularly by developing area around the Signature Bridge. "The development of this tourist place will be eco-sensitive. Tourist amenity and information centre will also be provided with shuttle service and guided tour of the Signature Bridge and the viewing gallery," he added. A consultant/transaction advisor is being appointed for preparatory work for development of river front of Yamuna, the minister said. PTI SLB CK