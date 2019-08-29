Env Ministry to establish international standard zoo in Nagpur

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) In a bid to protect forests, the Environment Ministry on Thursday decided to establish an international standard zoo and biopark on the forest land at Gorewada, Nagpur.Expressing India's commitment towards protecting forests and wildlife, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar said, "The zoo will have attractions like Bio Park, Indian Safari, African Safari, Night Safari, Research, Education, and Training facilities for tourists, etc.A statement issued by the ministry said that the government of Maharashtra has accorded permission for establishing the international zoo, through Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCM Ltd.), Nagpur.Amongst other decisions, formation of Special Purpose Vehicle of FDCM Ltd and a Joint Venture Company of private investors under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode of financing with government stake at 51 per cent was also approved.The tasks of protection of forests and wildlife at the Gorewada forests and wildlife habitat development have been assigned to FDCM Ltd., for which State Forest Department is providing grants and manpower at the disposal of FDCM Ltd, the ministry said.The task of construction of Indian Safari and ancillary activities, Water Reservoir and Gorewada Reserve has been given to FDCM Ltd. with Government Grants, it said. PTI AG RCJ