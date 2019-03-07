Env min's expert panel recommends CRZ clearance for eco-tourism projects in A&N

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) An expert appraisal committee under the Environment Ministry has recommended Coastal Regulation of Zone clearance, subject to certain conditions, to proposed eco-tourism projects at two islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said Thursday.In a statement the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) said holistic development of the islands will develop the local economy, provide employment and infrastructure service to the local population for New Andamans."The expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change while considering proposals for development of eco-tourism projects at Long Island and Smith Island, has recommended clearance from the angle of Coastal Regulation of Zone (CRZ) in its meeting held on February 18 in New Delhi, subject to certain conditions, to be compiled by the developer/stakeholder." the statement said.The committee has also given positive observations for the CRZ clearance to the proposed eco-tourism projects and Aves Island with indicative conditions and specific remarks, if the Integrated Islands Management Plan (IIMP) is amended in the future, it said."The vision is to leverage the potential of the islands and to position them at par with international tourism and trade destinations," the statement said. The Port Blair-based ANIIDCO, a government undertaking was incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 for rapid economic growth of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PTI KND ANBANB