Environment of violence prevailing in India: Mamata on Assam killings

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed anguish over the killing of five Bengali-speaking people in Assam and said an "environment of violence" is prevailing in the country. In the time of the festival of lights, sadness descended on the minds of the people because of the killing, Banerjee said while inaugurating a Kali Puja in north Kolkata on her return from Cooch Behar. "I don't know why these people were killed. But one thing is certain that ominous signals are being sent (by the killings)," the chief minister said. Biharis were being driven out of Gujarat and the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Assam, Banerjee, also the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo, said. "Such a situation never prevailed in the country. Suddenly an environment of violence has spread everywhere," she said. Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five Bengali-speaking persons including three members of a family near Kheronibari village after taking them there from their homes in the village in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday night. Banerjee also slammed the Centre for its various decisions starting from demonetisation, which have affected the country's economy. "If you ask any businessman about the situation in the country, he cannot reply. He is under threat by various agencies," Banerjee claimed. The Trinammol Congress and Left parties took to the streets to protest the killings in Assam.