Environment think tank awards 12 schools

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Wednesday felicitated 12 schools across the country with the Green School Awards for making their campuses environment friendly.This year, over 5,000 schools from across the country registered for the environmental audit. Of these, 1,600 schools submitted their completed audit reports to the CSE.CSE director general Sunita Narain said, "Indian schools, we find, are increasingly becoming conscious of their natural environments and resources, and the criticality of managing them sustainably." "This is becoming evident from the growing numbers of schools which are joining our Green Schools Programme audit exercises and working seriously to make a difference," she said while inaugurating the Annual Green Schools Programme (GSP) award ceremony Wednesday.A statement issued by the CSE said that 12 schools out of the shortlisted 35 were presented awards in different categories. Among the top winners of the 2018-19 awards are two schools from Tamil Nadu and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.The Green School Programme also released two new publications on climate change and best environmental practices in schools across India.'Paving the Path', a selection of best environmental practices in schools across India, and a quiz book on climate change for children was released on the occasion, it said. PTI AG DPB