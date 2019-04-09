Environmental damage charges imposed against 765 units found causing pollution: DPCC

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has said environmental damage charges have been imposed against 765 units who were found directly or indirectly causing pollution by scrapping activity inside or outside their premises. The step has been taken in compliance with the National Green Tribunal direction. The DPCC would also prosecute industries that were found violating the environmental norms.The DPCC said environmental damage of Rs 50,000 was imposed against 800 units who were found throwing solid waste into the drain or discharging untreated effluent into storm water drain.It has also directed all municipal authorities to close all polluting industries in non-conforming areas of Delhi. PTI UZM UZM KJKJ