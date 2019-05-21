Envoys of 3 countries present credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Envoys of three countries-- Germany, Colombia and Peru-- on Tuesday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Ambassador of Germany Johannes Lindner, Colombia's Alvaro Sandoval Bernal and Peruvian ambassador Carlos Rafael Polo Castaneda presented their credentials to the president at a ceremony, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. On Monday, the top diplomats of Venezuela, Panama and Papua New Guinea had carried out a similar exercise. PTI NES SKL RHL