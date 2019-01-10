scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Envoys of five nations, including Israel, present credentials to Prez

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ambassadors of five nations, including Israel and Belarus, Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. The envoys were Ron Malka, the ambassador of Israel; Sekou Kasse, the ambassador of the Republic of Mali; Andrei Rzheussky, the ambassador of the Republic of Belarus; Bounneme Chouanghom, the ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic; and Leko Ado, the ambassador of the Republic of Niger, it said. PTI AKV DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos