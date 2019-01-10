Envoys of five nations, including Israel, present credentials to Prez

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ambassadors of five nations, including Israel and Belarus, Thursday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. The envoys were Ron Malka, the ambassador of Israel; Sekou Kasse, the ambassador of the Republic of Mali; Andrei Rzheussky, the ambassador of the Republic of Belarus; Bounneme Chouanghom, the ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic; and Leko Ado, the ambassador of the Republic of Niger, it said. PTI AKV DPB