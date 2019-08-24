Envoys of several countries condole Jaitley's demise

(Eds: With additional inputs) New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Envoys and diplomatic missions of several countries condoled the passing away of former Union minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, and described him as a statesman.Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where he was undergoing treatment."On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief," French envoy in India Alexandre Ziegler said in a tweet.US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said it is with much sadness that "we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley"."He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the U.S.-India relationship. May he rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.The US Embassy here put out a statement condoling Jaitley's demise, saying it grieves with the people of India on the loss of the former Union minister.Jaitley will be remembered for his long and distinguished service to India, the US mission said."Especially notable were his introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, efforts to improve the ease of doing business, and measures to combat corruption. Minister Jaitley recognised the importance of the US-India relationship and worked to improve the economic ties between our countries," it said. Chinese envoy in India Sun Weidong also conveyed his condolences to the departed leader's family members.The European Union's envoy in India Tomasz Kozlowski said: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family, the people and the government of India. The country has lost one of its most respected leaders and statesmen." The United Kingdom's mission here also conveyed heartfelt condolences to Jaitley's family, friends and supporters at "this difficult time".German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said, "Very saddened to hear about the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; he was a great leader and an exponent of Indo-German relations. Our condolences to his family and loved ones." PTI ASK ASG SMNSMN