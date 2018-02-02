Envt ministry gives green signal to develop Telangana NIMZ

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) A committee under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has given its nod to prepare the terms of reference (ToR) for development of the proposed Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Sangareddy district in Telangana.

The expert appraisal committee under the ministry had earlier deferred its decision on the same saying it felt that the proposed land where theNIMZis expected to come has 13 reserve forests around it, besides other reasons.

However, after obtaining clarifications form Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC), the project proponent, the EAC gave its nod for preparing the ToR and also other relevant reports.

"After detailed deliberation during 183rd meeting held on 24th January, the EAC recommended for grant of ToR for development of Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), and for preparation of EIA/EMP reports with public consultations subject to compliance of all conditions as specified and notified in the standard ToR applicable for Industrial Estates," it said.

The project is proposed in about 12,635 acres (5,113 ha)of landin pursuit of National Manufacturing Policy of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). The Centre accordedfinalapproval fortheZaheerabadNIMZon January 22.

The proposed NIMZ is estimated to bring around Rs 37,740 crores of total investments by manufacturing industries at the ultimate phase with Rs 96,778 crores of estimated industrial output by 2040.

It is likely to generate direct and indirect employment potential of about 2.44 lakhs respectively, thereby opening up employment opportunities for the youth in the catchment region, the EAC said.

The total cost of the project is Rs 4,704.90 croresand another Rs 6,500 crore will be spent on external linkage of the project including upgradation of NH-65 from Zaheerabad to last mile connectivity to western ports.

Meanwhile, the EAC deferred its decision on granting environmental clearance for Hyderabad Pharma City near Yacharam, in Ranga Reddy District, seeking additional information on issues such as detailed plan for treatment of effluents and plan for conserving the existing water bodies among others.