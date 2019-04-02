EPIC TV Announces Expansion and New Ventures

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ --To Diversify and Build Multiple Verticals Under 'IN10 Media'EPIC TV - India ka apna infotainment channel; has divulged strategic expansion plans through diversification across various media verticals. A pioneer in it's genre as the country's only Hindi-language, India-centric infotainment channel; the company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network, with new ventures across every touch-point of the content life-cycle; that would consolidate under the banner of 'IN10 Media'. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845179/Aditya_Pittie.jpg )As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air later this year - EPIC Plus, an HD offering; and ShowBox, a Free-To-Air channel.EPIC Plus would be a separate feed and the content offering would strengthen EPIC's positioning, and further its brand promise of showcasing high quality, premium, India-centric content. ShowBox is slated to be a regional youth and music channel, high on appeal and energy that will push the boundaries of quality entertainment in the regional space.IN10 will also house under it's umbrella, LatestLY - India's fastest growing digital news portal; which is well on its way to becoming a digital-only, 24/7 multi-lingual news network. LatestLY, in less than a year of its inception, beat popular news media portals to be among the top 15 biggest news portals (comScore India data). The company also operates an OTT platform - EPIC On - a freemium app available across all devices and several platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Android & Apple TV. It provides both catch-up opportunity, and selectively curated acquired content that has high affinity to its loyal audience base. EPIC On too would sit under the IN10 umbrella.While the EPIC brand aligns under the headline of 'India's Storytellers'; IN10 Media also disclosed the upcoming release of a worldwide OTT offering in the niche of global documentaries. Named 'DocuBay', the premium SVOD service is scheduled for an exclusive first look of its beta release for the documentary community at Cannes, France, later this month.The company hinted at announcements of other upcoming verticals in the near future, including its ambitions of being a platform-agnostic content creator, for which it intends to set up a production house catering to the every rising demand for content, especially in the booming digital market, while also servicing other broadcasters.Aditya Pittie, MD, EPIC TV would be spearheading the expansion as Managing Director of IN10 Media. Speaking on his plans, he said, "We are very confident that the media space, and the business opportunities in it are set to explode in the near future, and our vision is to bite into a significant portion of that pie. Content, we believe, will play a pivotal role within the media universe and our mission is to create a content hub that identifies, seeds, nurtures, and delivers quality content to viewers."With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community, and a long association with premium content; IN10 Media is all set to be a network with distinct offerings in the media and entertainment landscape.About IN10 Media: IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community, and a long association with premium content; the brands in its folds cover every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms.IN10 is at its heart a content engine, constantly endeavouring to cultivate and nurture an environment that provides for the development of great content - right from the germination of the idea-seed, to its flowering.Led by dynamic entrepreneur, Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media is fast working its way towards placing its brands on the top shelf of the most loved brands in the world.Source: IN10 Media PWRPWR