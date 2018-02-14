Equitas Small Finance launches interactive digital savings a/c

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI): City-based Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched an interactive digital savings account - selfeSavings. Through the web-based interactive video from the banks website www.equitasbank.com, a selfeSavings account can be opened, a bank statement said. Customers by using details of Aadhaar, PAN card, can also set up a mobile banking facility and start operating the acount in five minutes. "The interactive account opening experience is developed to engage with the millennials and to deliver fun banking experience true to our positioning", the banks President and Country Head-Branch Banking, Liabilities, Products and Wealth Management, Sanjeev Srivastava said. The digital savings account would have "no minimum balance requirement" and would be offered with an interest rate of six per cent per year for balances of upto Rs 10 lakh. Customers can also make online money transfers for free through digital savings account. It also comes with a Virtual Visa Debit card facility allowing customers to make online-payments, the statement added. PTI VIJ APR APR