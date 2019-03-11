Erdogan dials Modi; condoles deaths in recent terror attacks

/R New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to condole the deaths in recent terrorist attacks in the country and wish speedy recovery to those injured, a statement said on Monday.During their conversation, Modi underscored the importance of "immediate, demonstrable, and irreversible action" against terrorism by all countries concerned.He asserted that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to global peace and security. "President Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims of recent terrorist attacks in India, and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks," the statement said.Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Kashmir's Pulwama district . PTI PR GVS