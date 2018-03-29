Erez Israeli to join Dr. Reddys Laboratories as COO

Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. today announced the appointment of Erez Israeli, former President and CEO of Enzymotec, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeding Abhijit Mukherjee, who will retire on March 31 after a 15-year career with the company. Israeli will join Dr. Reddys on April two as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad. He will report to Dr. Reddys Co-Chairman & CEO, G V Prasad, a company statement said. In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of companies he worked for, the statement said. Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, where he held several positions of responsibility including Vice-President-Marketing & Sales for North America, Vice-President Asia Operations, President Teva API, Group Executive Vice President, Head of Global Quality, and President & CEO Growth Markets, it said. PTI RS SS