Eric Bana to star in detective thriller 'The Dry'

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Actor Eric Bana is set to play the lead role of Detective Aaron Falk in the Australian movie adaptation of Jane Harper's best-selling novel, "The Dry".The story revolves around Falk (Bana), who returns home after 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life. The family is seen as victims of the madness that has ravaged the community after more than a decade of drought, but Falk uncovers deeper prejudices in the terrified town. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Robert Connolly is set to direct from a script he penned with Harry Cripps.Connolly and Bana previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed "Romulus, My Father". "Eric and I have been looking for some time for a film here in our hometown; a story that can speak to the world of an Australia that is familiar and authentic, working from our production base in Melbourne," Connolly said.Production of "The Dry" will take place early next year in Victoria, Australia. The film is slated for January 2020 release. PTI SHDSHD