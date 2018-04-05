Eros Now partners Royal Challengers Bangalore as title sponsor

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Online entertainment platform Eros Now today said it will be the title sponsor of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the upcoming season of IPL.

"Eros Now becomes one of the first OTT player to come on board as a sponsor of a league team at IPL 2018. The collaboration is a part of the companys endeavour to build a true digital video brand with Indian users and provide the best of entertainment the country has to offer," the company said in a statement.

IPL 2018 kicks off on April 7. RCBs first match is scheduled for April 8 with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders. PTI SVK ANU ANU ANU