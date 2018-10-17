Error during assembly of P&W engine led to GoAir aircraft in-flight shut down in Feb '17: Report

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) An error during assembly stage of a Pratt & Whitney engine led to in-flight engine shut down of an A320 neo plane, operated by GoAir, in February last year, says a probe report. According to the report, the misinterpretation of the MEL (Minimum Equipment List) by the operator regarding flight hours for the release of aircraft with chip warning caused the engine to fail in-flight is a contributory factor. The plane, flying from the national capital to Bengaluru, had 193 people on board, including six crew members. In recent times, there have been various instances of A320 neo aircraft, powered by P&W engines, facing glitches. IndiGo and GoAir had grounded some of their A320 neo planes due to the engine issues. "The cause of the incident was an error during assembly stage as the PMA Rotor was incorrectly installed on gear shift which over the period of time generated FOD (Foreign Object Damage)," the official probe report said. It resulted in chip warning and subsequently engine shut down, it added. PMA refers to Permanent Magnetic Alternator. The incident involving the GoAir flight happened during take off at Delhi. The investigation report, dated June 15, 2018 and made public this week, said that the DGCA may direct all operators to ensure that their certifying staff to follow the regulator's requirements strictly during certification work. "During assembly the PMA rotor was installed out-of-position axially and circumferentially on the PMA gear shaft which was observed during strip examination of the engine. "DGCA may take up the matter with P&W regarding the error during assembly stage of the engine," the report said. In August this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the engines are being continuously monitored and safety issues are addressed adequately. PTI RAM IAS MR